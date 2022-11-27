Left Menu

Karnataka govt aims to strengthen Kannada medium schools in other states: CM Bommai

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai on Saturday in Bengaluru said that the state government is aiming to strengthen Kannada medium schools in other states other than Karnataka too.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai on Saturday in Bengaluru said that the state government is aiming to strengthen Kannada medium schools in other states apart from Karnataka. "Along with the development of Kannada Medium schools in border areas, steps have been taken to improve the Kannada schools in other states too," Bommai said.

Speaking after inaugurating 'Karunada Sambrama' organised by a media house here on Saturday, CM Bommai said that Kannada is the identity of the state's people and it must be protected, adding that wherever they go in the country, people will identify them as Kannadigas. "Our land is quite special and different. The new tagline given for Karnataka is 'God's Living Country," Bommai said further.

Congratulating Kannada scholars, CM Bommai said that eight Kannada scholars have bagged the prestigious 'Jnanpith' awards and no other state in the country has bagged so much of this award. "Earlier, West Bengal was known as the land of literateurs and I feel very lucky to have been born in Kannada Nadu. I want to be born in Karnataka whenever I get a chance to do more for the people of Karnataka," he said further. (ANI)

