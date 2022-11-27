Left Menu

Maharashtra: Home shelter operator arrested for raping inmate girls, at Gyandeep Gurukul Aadharshram, Nashik

Deputy Commissioner of Police Kiran Kumar Chavan said that action has been taken against the arrested Harshal alias Sonu by senior police officers till late night on Saturday at Mahsarul police station.

ANI | Updated: 27-11-2022 14:42 IST | Created: 27-11-2022 14:42 IST
Maharashtra: Home shelter operator arrested for raping inmate girls, at Gyandeep Gurukul Aadharshram, Nashik
Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 1) Kiran Kumar Chavan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 14-year-old girl was raped by the operator of the shelter home at Gyandeep Gurukul Aadharshram located at Mhasrul Shivra, informed the Nashik police on Sunday. The police also recorded statements of other girls living in Aadharashram.

"The police also recorded statements of other girls living in Aadharashram and found that even they were raped by the accused," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 1) Kiran Kumar Chavan. According to this statement, the police have started the process of registering more cases against the suspect, Harshal.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Kiran Kumar Chavan said that the accused Harshal alias Sonu was interrogated by senior police officers till late night on Saturday at Mahsarul police station. The police have registered a case against the accused under the POSCO act and Child Atrocities act.

Further investigation is underway, and details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes Mariana islands - EMSC

Magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes Mariana islands - EMSC

 Global
2
New instrument at ESO’s Very Large Telescope captures detailed view of a galaxy's inner ring

New instrument at ESO’s Very Large Telescope captures detailed view of a gal...

 Global
3
This isolated black hole is roaming our Milky Way galaxy

This isolated black hole is roaming our Milky Way galaxy

 Global
4
Researchers may have spotted embryos of gas giant planets in nearby protostellar disk

Researchers may have spotted embryos of gas giant planets in nearby protoste...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022