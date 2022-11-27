Left Menu

Maharashtra: Social media influencer arrested for duping women

The Maharashtra Police on Saturday arrested a social media influencer for allegedly duping women by pretending to belong to a royal family of Rajasthan.

27-11-2022
Arrested social media influencer with Maharashtra Police (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra Police on Saturday arrested a social media influencer for allegedly duping women by pretending to belong to a royal family of Rajasthan. The police have informed that the social media influencer used to extort money from the complainant by threatening to kill her and her eight-year-old daughter.

"A case has been booked against the influencer Rajwir Singh under section 386 (extortion), 354A, 506 II of the Indian Penal Code for allegedly extorting Rs 1,33,000 from her since April 2021," senior police officer of Goregaon Police Dattari Thope said. The officer further said that the police arrested the accused man from a private hotel in Goregaon. His social media handles disclosed how he pretended to belong to a royal family of Rajasthan and contacted girls to extort money, Thope added.

"A similar case has already been registered against this person at the Juhu police station under IPC section 376 after which he remained behind the bars for a year. Soon after his release, he again approached the complainant and blackmailed her," Thope said further. More details in the case are awaited. (ANI)

