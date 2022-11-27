Russia's war on Ukraine latest news: Power, heat still in short supply

Snow fell in Kyiv and temperatures hovered around freezing on Sunday as millions in and around the Ukrainian capital struggled with disruptions to electricity supply and central heating caused by waves of Russian air strikes.

CONFLICT * The Dnipropetrovsk region was hit by five Russian attacks from multiple rocket launchers and heavy artillery, said Governor Valentyn Reznichenko. Several houses and other buildings were destroyed, but there were no reported casualties.

* At least 32 people in the southern Ukrainian region of Kherson have been killed by Russian shelling since pro-Moscow forces pulled out two weeks ago, the head of Ukraine's police said on Saturday. * Ukraine accused the Kremlin on Saturday of reviving the "genocidal" tactics of Josef Stalin as Kyiv commemorated a Soviet-era famine that killed millions of Ukrainians in the winter of 1932-33.

GRAIN SUMMIT * Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy hosted a summit in Kyiv with allied nations on Saturday to launch a plan to export $150 million worth of grain to countries most vulnerable to famine and drought.

OIL * Zelenskiy said on Saturday the price for Russian seaborne oil should be capped at between $30 and $40 per barrel, lower than the level that Group of Seven nations have proposed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)