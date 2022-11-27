Left Menu

Actor Vishnuvardhan's memorial to open before December: Karnataka CM

The chief minister added that the work on the Vishnuvardhan memorial will be completed soon and it has been decided to inaugurate the house on a grand scale.

ANI | Updated: 27-11-2022 17:43 IST | Created: 27-11-2022 17:43 IST
Actor Vishnuvardhan's memorial to open before December: Karnataka CM
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday said the under-construction Vishnuvardhan memorial, after the actor and one of the state's biggest cultural icons, in Mysuru will be opened before December. Speaking to reporters after attending the 'gruha pravesha' of the newly-built house at Jayanagar here, the CM said, "Bharati Vishnuvardhan had personally come and invited me for the housewarming function. The house in which Dr Vishnuvardhan had stayed has been beautifully renovated and one can see her hard work and effort behind the remodelled house."

The chief minister added that the work on the Vishnuvardhan memorial will be completed soon and it has been decided to inaugurate the house on a grand scale. He said the inauguration day will be finalised after a discussion with the actor's family members.

"Dr Vishnuvardhan was a great actor and the function will be organised in keeping with his stature and standing," the CM said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes Mariana islands - EMSC

Magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes Mariana islands - EMSC

 Global
2
New instrument at ESO’s Very Large Telescope captures detailed view of a galaxy's inner ring

New instrument at ESO’s Very Large Telescope captures detailed view of a gal...

 Global
3
This isolated black hole is roaming our Milky Way galaxy

This isolated black hole is roaming our Milky Way galaxy

 Global
4
Researchers may have spotted embryos of gas giant planets in nearby protostellar disk

Researchers may have spotted embryos of gas giant planets in nearby protoste...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022