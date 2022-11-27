Left Menu

West Bengal: Four injured in bomb blast, BJP hits out at TMC

Four people were injured after several bombs exploded at the Jagaddal area in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district on Saturday, reportedly over the issue of high volume of a loudspeaker, the police said.

Forces deployed at the spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Four people were injured after several bombs exploded at the Jagaddal area in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district on Saturday, reportedly over the issue of high volume of a loudspeaker, the police said. All injured people who sustained injuries were admitted to a hospital and are being treated.

Police conducted raids in the area and detained five persons in connection with the incident. The bombs were thrown at a building which was hosting a wedding ceremony.

According to the police officials, "Last night in Mominpara a clash broke out between a group from a wedding reception and locals who protested against loud music being played at the function. One group attacked the other with a bomb, with 4-5 people injured; 5 detained." Heavy security forces were deployed at the spot.

A political row erupted after the incident as the Bharatiya Janata Party accused the ruling Trinamool Congress in the state. "Several bomb blasts and recovery of explosives had taken place in the Bhatpara-Jagaddal belt under Barrackpore sub-division in North 24 Parganas district and the involvement of TMC has been proved in every incident," BJP State President Sukanta Majumdar told reporters.

Meanwhile, TMC denied the allegation by BJP and termed it "false". TMC state spokesperson Jay Prakash Majumdar said that BJP is levelling false charges against the TMC.

"Our workers are not involved in such incidents. There have been stray incidents. Our party has no association with any of them. Police are taking action," TMC spokesperson said. (ANI)

