Left Menu

Punjab govt to probe land bought near international border for setting up seed farm in 2008: Agri minister

Dhaliwal said, There is something fishy as to how a chief minister, agriculture minister and deputy commissioner who belong to farming families can buy this land at such exorbitant rates. He also said that around Rs 8 crore was spent on purchasing equipment, including 30 submersible tubewells for irrigation, electricity and tractors, generators and other machinery.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 27-11-2022 22:19 IST | Created: 27-11-2022 22:15 IST
Punjab govt to probe land bought near international border for setting up seed farm in 2008: Agri minister
File photo. Image Credit: Twitter(@kdhaliwalaap)
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab Agriculture Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal on Sunday said the state government will probe the purchase of land at a whopping Rs 32 crore for setting up a seed farm near the international border in Amritsar in 2008.

He said 700 acres of the land near the border in village Rania in Amritsar was purchased at an "exorbitant rate" by the agriculture department in the name of seed farm in 2008.

In a statement here, the minister said, ''During the then Parkash Singh Badal government when Sucha Singh Langah was the agriculture minister and Kahan Singh Pannu was the deputy commissioner of district Amritsar, this land was bought at a very high price." The then government purchased this land at Rs 4.5 lakh per acre, which is across the Ravi river near the international border, he said, adding that one cannot approach this land without the prior permission of the Border Security Force. ''An investigation will be conducted under which scheme this land was purchased at that time'', he said. ''We will find out the farmers who sold this land to find out the truth,'' he said. Dhaliwal said, "There is something fishy as to how a chief minister, agriculture minister and deputy commissioner who belong to farming families can buy this land at such exorbitant rates." He also said that around Rs 8 crore was spent on purchasing equipment, including 30 submersible tubewells for irrigation, electricity and tractors, generators and other machinery. ''I am saddened to see how public money has been misused for this land," he added. PTI CHS VSD SRY SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes Mariana islands - EMSC

Magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes Mariana islands - EMSC

 Global
2
New instrument at ESO’s Very Large Telescope captures detailed view of a galaxy's inner ring

New instrument at ESO’s Very Large Telescope captures detailed view of a gal...

 Global
3
This isolated black hole is roaming our Milky Way galaxy

This isolated black hole is roaming our Milky Way galaxy

 Global
4
Researchers may have spotted embryos of gas giant planets in nearby protostellar disk

Researchers may have spotted embryos of gas giant planets in nearby protoste...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022