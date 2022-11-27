Left Menu

Telangana CM to lay foundation stone for Airport Express Metro on December 9

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao will lay the foundation stone for the proposed corridor for Airport Express Metro on December 9.

ANI | Updated: 27-11-2022 23:07 IST | Created: 27-11-2022 23:07 IST
Telangana CM to lay foundation stone for Airport Express Metro on December 9
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao will lay the foundation stone for the proposed corridor for Airport Express Metro on December 9. Taking to Twitter, the State Urban Development Minister K Tarakarama Rao said that the project will be taken up from the Mindspace junction to the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Shamshabad at an estimated cost of Rs 6,250 crore.

"Hyderabad is Forging Ahead. Happy to announce that Hon'ble CM KCR Garu will be laying the foundation for Airport Express Metro on 9th December. This project starting at Mindspace junction to Shamshabad Airport will be 31 km long and will be costing approximately Rs 6,250 cr," the minister said in a tweet. He further said that the project will be overseen by the Hyderabad Airport Metro Rail (HAML).

"This AirPort Express Metro is a Telangana State Govt funded project & will be completed in 3 years We have submitted DPR and are in discussions with Govt of India for an additional 31 KM city Metro expansion; BHEL to Lakdikapul -26 KM & Nagole to LB Nagar - 5 KM," he said in another tweet. The Metro is projected to connect the airport to the main city in only 20 minutes. A few of the stations that are scheduled to be are Bio-Diversity Junction, Nanakramguda, Narsingi, TS Police Academy, Rajendranagar, Shamshabad and Airport Cargo station, and terminal. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes Mariana islands - EMSC

Magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes Mariana islands - EMSC

 Global
2
New instrument at ESO’s Very Large Telescope captures detailed view of a galaxy's inner ring

New instrument at ESO’s Very Large Telescope captures detailed view of a gal...

 Global
3
This isolated black hole is roaming our Milky Way galaxy

This isolated black hole is roaming our Milky Way galaxy

 Global
4
Researchers may have spotted embryos of gas giant planets in nearby protostellar disk

Researchers may have spotted embryos of gas giant planets in nearby protoste...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022