Telangana CM to lay foundation stone for Airport Express Metro on December 9

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao will lay the foundation stone for the proposed corridor for Airport Express Metro on December 9. Taking to Twitter, the State Urban Development Minister K Tarakarama Rao said that the project will be taken up from the Mindspace junction to the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Shamshabad at an estimated cost of Rs 6,250 crore.

"Hyderabad is Forging Ahead. Happy to announce that Hon'ble CM KCR Garu will be laying the foundation for Airport Express Metro on 9th December. This project starting at Mindspace junction to Shamshabad Airport will be 31 km long and will be costing approximately Rs 6,250 cr," the minister said in a tweet. He further said that the project will be overseen by the Hyderabad Airport Metro Rail (HAML).

"This AirPort Express Metro is a Telangana State Govt funded project & will be completed in 3 years We have submitted DPR and are in discussions with Govt of India for an additional 31 KM city Metro expansion; BHEL to Lakdikapul -26 KM & Nagole to LB Nagar - 5 KM," he said in another tweet. The Metro is projected to connect the airport to the main city in only 20 minutes. A few of the stations that are scheduled to be are Bio-Diversity Junction, Nanakramguda, Narsingi, TS Police Academy, Rajendranagar, Shamshabad and Airport Cargo station, and terminal. (ANI)

