Jharkhand: 110 m tall chimney of Tata Steel plant demolished in 11 seconds

A 110-metre-high, 27-year-old chimney at Tata Steel's Jamshedpur plant was demolished in 11 seconds with the implosion method in a safe and environment friendly way, informed Vice President of Tata Steel Plant, Avneesh Gupta on Sunday. "The 27-year-old 110-metre-high chimney of battery number 5 of the Jamshedpur plant was demolished using the implosion method, which made the demolition process safe for workers. It also saved time and was environment friendly too. The smoke tower was demolished within 11 seconds," Avneesh Gupta said.

The task of demolishing the chimney of the coke plant's closed batter was given to South Africa's Edifice Engineering India supported by J Demolition Company. It is the same company that demolished Noida's twin towers on August 28. The towers, Apex (32 floors) and Ceyane (29 floors), which are taller than the Qutub Minar in the national capital, were 100 metres tall and were brought down with explosives weighing at least 3,700 kg, in the biggest ever planned tower demolition bid. Tata Steel's VP, Avneesh Gupta further said that the demolition took place successfully and in a planned manner as it fell down zero-degree, did not cause any loss of lives and was conducted in an eco-friendly manner too.

https://twitter.com/TataSteelLtd/status/1596788386756317184 "Before the dropping down of this chimney, a 75-year-old, a repair shop of the coke plant of height 2 metres was demolished as rehearsal," he added.

Speaking at a press conference, the Vice President of the Tata Steel Plant also said that the company is planning to remove all the old plants and bring in new plants. He said that out of the three closed units, two chimneys of 110 m were planned to be demolished, of which one that has been demolished on Sunday cost the company about Rs 2 crores.

The demolition of this chimney was followed by the use of 'Water curtains' to control the dust and 'Trenches with berms' were also deployed to absorb vibration. The use of 'Steel wraps' further prevented the debris from getting scattered, Tata Steel said in a series of tweets. (ANI)

