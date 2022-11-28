Left Menu

Assam Minister Dr Ranoj Pegu condemns ragging incident in Dibrugarh, asks authorities to take strong action against culprits

"We will not tolerate such activities. I am also asking university authorities to be vigilant and take prompt action whenever any attempt of ragging is reported. Ex-students should not be allowed to stay in hostels," the Assam Education Minister said.

ANI | Updated: 28-11-2022 15:18 IST | Created: 28-11-2022 15:18 IST
Assam Minister Dr Ranoj Pegu condemns ragging incident in Dibrugarh, asks authorities to take strong action against culprits
Assam Education Minister Dr Ranoj Pegu (File Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Condemning the ragging incident in Dibrugarh University where a student was grievously hurt, Assam Education Minister Dr Ranoj Pegu on Monday asked the Dibrugarh University authority and police to take strong action against the culprits. "We will not tolerate such activities. I am also asking university authorities to be vigilant and take prompt action whenever any attempt of ragging is reported. Ex-students should not be allowed to stay in hostels," the Assam Education Minister said.

Meanwhile, Dibrugarh district police have apprehended three persons for allegedly ragging juniors at the Dibrugarh University. "We have apprehended three persons so far. We have registered a case and our investigation is on," Shwetabk Mishra, Superintendent of Police of Dibrugarh district told ANI.

Anand Sarma - a Post-Graduate student of the Commerce department of the University was critically injured after he reportedly jumped off the second floor of the hostel building to save himself from an alleged brutal assault by seniors of the University and was rushed to a private hospital. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

