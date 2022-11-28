Left Menu

Ghana central bank raises lending rate again to 27%

Reuters | Updated: 28-11-2022 17:44 IST | Created: 28-11-2022 17:24 IST
Ghana central bank raises lending rate again to 27%
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Ghana

Ghana's central bank on Monday raised its main lending rate by a further 250 basis points to 27%.

The West African cocoa, gold, and oil-producing nation faces its worst economic crisis in a generation. Consumer price inflation

climbed to an annual 40.4% in October -- a 21-year peak despite aggressive central bank lending rate hikes this year.

The local cedi currency has currency plummeted more than 50% against the dollar in 2022. Presenting the 2023 budget last week, the finance minister promised

new measures to cut spending and boost revenue as the government negotiates a relief package with the International Monetary Fund.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BCCI enters Guinness World Record for biggest crowd attendance in T20 match

BCCI enters Guinness World Record for biggest crowd attendance in T20 match

 India
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA declines to approve Spectrum's lung cancer drug; China reports fourth straight daily record of new COVID cases and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA declines to approve Spectrum's lung cancer dru...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Switzerland experiencing medicine shortages says pharmacists association; China reports fourth straight daily record of new COVID cases and more

Health News Roundup: Switzerland experiencing medicine shortages says pharma...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: India's first private rocket company looks to slash satellite costs

Science News Roundup: India's first private rocket company looks to slash sa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022