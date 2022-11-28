Ghana central bank raises lending rate again to 27%
Ghana's central bank on Monday raised its main lending rate by a further 250 basis points to 27%.
The West African cocoa, gold, and oil-producing nation faces its worst economic crisis in a generation. Consumer price inflation
climbed to an annual 40.4% in October -- a 21-year peak despite aggressive central bank lending rate hikes this year.
The local cedi currency has currency plummeted more than 50% against the dollar in 2022. Presenting the 2023 budget last week, the finance minister promised
new measures to cut spending and boost revenue as the government negotiates a relief package with the International Monetary Fund.
