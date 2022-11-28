Baltic, Nordic foreign ministers visit Kyiv as outages drag on
Seven foreign ministers from Baltic and Nordic countries travelled to Kyiv on Monday to show support for Ukraine as it struggles with power outages caused by Russian air strikes on energy infrastructure.
"We, the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Estonia, Finland, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, Sweden, are in Kyiv today in full solidarity with Ukraine," Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis wrote on Twitter.
"Despite Russia's bomb rains and barbaric brutality Ukraine will win!" he wrote, posting a photograph of officials standing at a railway station.
