Maha farm woes: Shiv Sena (UBT) to protest in Aurangabad against power, insurance firms on Dec 1

The Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) will protest in Maharashtra's Aurangabad district on December 1 against ''forceful collection of electricity bills from farmers and oppression of insurance companies'', a party leader said on Monday.

The 'chakka jam' (traffic at standstill) protest will take place in Isarwadi (Gangapur), Shiur Bangla (Vaijapur), Pishor Naka (Kannad), Sahyadri hotel (Paithan), Ambedkar Chowk (Sillod), T point (Phulambri), Khultabad, Karmad (Aurangabad), the Uddhav Thackeray-led party's Ambadas Danve said in a tweet.

Danve is the leader of opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Council.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) has been attacking the state government over alleged apathy toward farm woes, claiming farmers in distress were being made to pay power bills forcibly, and insurance firms were oppressive and uncooperative as far as damage claims were concerned.

