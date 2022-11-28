Russia's war on Ukraine latest news: Zelenskiy warns of more Russian attacks

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy warned Ukrainians to expect another brutal week of cold and darkness ahead, predicting that Russian attacks on infrastructure would not stop until Moscow runs out of missiles. DIPLOMACY

* Nuclear disarmament talks between Russia and the United States set to take place this week have been postponed, Moscow's foreign ministry and the U.S. Embassy said. * Russia and the United States have ways to manage nuclear risks at the level of intelligence agencies, charge d'affaires of the U.S. embassy in Moscow Elizabeth Rood told Russian news agency RIA, adding that for now there are no meetings scheduled.

* The United States is still talking to Russia about a deal to free jailed Americans Brittney Griner and Paul Whelan but Moscow has not provided a "serious response" to any of its proposals, a senior U.S. diplomat said. POWER SUPPLY

* City authorities said workers were close to completing restoration of power, water and heat, but high consumption levels meant some blackouts had been imposed. * Zelenskiy criticised Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko, saying he had not done enough to help beleaguered residents. Klitschko, a former professional boxer, hit back, saying the criticism was out of place amid Russia's military campaign.

BATTLEFIELD * The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces said in its daily update on Monday that Ukrainian forces had repelled Russian attacks in several areas, including Bakhmut and Avdiivka in the Donetsk region over the past 24 hours.

* The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine is still under Russian control and will remain so, the Kremlin said, after a Ukrainian official suggested Russian forces were preparing to leave. * Reuters could not verify the battlefield reports.

* The Pentagon is considering a Boeing proposal to supply Ukraine with cheap, small precision bombs fitted onto abundantly available rockets, allowing Kyiv to strike far behind Russian lines as the West struggles to meet demand for more arms. GRAIN EXPORTS

* Exports of Ukraine's grain would not reach 3 million tonnes in November as Russia tried to limit ship inspections at ports, Ukrainian Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov said. In October, some 4.2 million tonnes of grain had left Ukrainian ports, Kubrakov said on his Facebook page. QUOTE

"I went outside with my child, and my mother was lying in the building entrance, face down, covered in blood. And my father was sitting by her side, saying he was going to die," Liliia Khrystenko, 38, told Reuters, describing a recent Russian attack on the southern city of Kherson. (Compiled by Himani Sarkar; Editing by Bradley Perrett and Philippa Fletcher)

