NATO's Stoltenberg: Putin trying to use winter as war weapon against Ukraine
Reuters | Bucharest | Updated: 28-11-2022 21:32 IST | Created: 28-11-2022 21:11 IST
- Country:
- Romania
Russia will likely continue attacking Ukraine's power grid, its gas infrastructure and basic services for the people, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Monday.
"Doing that when we enter winter demonstrates that President (Vladimir) Putin is now trying to use ... the winter as a weapon of war against Ukraine," he told reporters at a news conference in Bucharest ahead of a two-day NATO foreign ministers' meeting.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
WRAPUP 1-Donetsk battles are 'hell', Ukraine's Zelenskiy says as Kherson mops up
Harsh winter awaits displaced families in Ukraine, Afghanistan: UNHCR
EAM Jaishankar discusses Ukraine conflict, Indo-Pacific with US Secretary of State Blinken in Cambodia
Russia's war on Ukraine latest news: Kherson mops up after recapture
Ukraine war, tensions with China loom over big Bali summit