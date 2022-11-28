Linguistic diversity is India's strength: Om Birla

Highlighting the role of languages in bringing people together, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday said that linguistic diversity is India's strength. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla gave away prizes to winners of Hindi Pakhwada - 2022, on Monday. The programme was organized by Lok Sabha Secretariat in the Parliament House Complex.

Congratulating the winners, Birla said that Hindi Pakhwada is an occasion to celebrate the beauty of the Hindi language. He added that Hindi is one of the two official languages of India that brings people together. Observing that linguistic distinctiveness is the foremost basis of one's identity, Birla said that linguistic diversity is India's strength. He added languages help us form an emotional bond with one another and help to unify the nation.

Mentioning the roles and responsibilities of the Officers and staff of the Lok Sabha Secretariat, Birla said that the employees of the Lok Sabha Secretariat have the enviable responsibility of ensuring that Members of Parliament are able to discharge their duties to the best of their abilities in the language of their choice. Birla appreciated the fact that linguistic diversity as enshrined in the 8th Schedule of the Constitution is upheld regularly in Lok Sabha through the efforts of the employees of its Secretariat.

Mentioning the three principles of "Swabhasha, Swadeshi and Swaraj" as enunciated by Mahatma Gandhi, Birla said that India's long freedom struggle established our indigenous languages, especially Hindi as the anchor of our collective struggle for independence. Referring to the socio-economic transformation seen by the nation since independence and the contribution of Hindi in nation-building, Birla said that in the Amrit Kaal India is progressing towards self-reliance with dedicated efforts towards becoming a developed nation by 2047.

Hindi Pakhwada this year saw the participation of more than 700 participants across 11 competitions. A total of 79 participants won prizes. (ANI)

