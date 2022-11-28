R.K. Singh inaugurates REC’s CSR initiative to maintain Mobile Health Clinics

Shri R.K. Singh, Union Minister of Power and New & Renewable Energy inaugurated REC's CSR initiative for procurement, operation and maintenance of ten Mobile Health Clinics (MHC) at Sadar Hospital, Aarah, Bhojpur District Bihar. The total cost of the project is Rs. 12.68 crore which will facilitate operational expenditure for three years for smooth functioning of the project.

On the occasion, Shri R.K. Singh emphasized that the benefit of such projects should reach the poorest of the poor and people from the underprivileged sections of the society in order to provide better healthcare facilities to all. In his address he further reinstated that active participation of the district administration and constant monitoring by all agencies involved in the implementation is imperative for speedy and timely progress of the project.

The 10 MHCs, out of which three are exclusively for women, will provide door-step primary health care service to the underprivileged population across all 14 blocks of Bhojpur district in Bihar. Each MHC shall be equipped with additional basic equipment and shall have a four-person team including a doctor, a nurse, a pharmacist and a driver cum support staff. Free generic medicines shall also be dispensed to the patients. Each MHC will organize over 20 camps per month and see 50-70 patients every day.

The event was also attended by Shri Ajoy Choudhury , Director Finance , REC, Shri Vikram Virkar, DDC, Bhojpur, Shri Rajat Jain, President, Doctors for You , Shri Bhupesh Chandolia, HOD CSR and Shri Joginath Pradhan, Sr. CPM, Patna . Other senior officials from REC , District Administration and DFY were also present at the ceremony.

(With Inputs from PIB)