Students to get milk in govt schools twice a week in Rajasthan

Students of classes 1 to 8 will be provided milk at government schools in Rajasthan along with free distribution of clothes, according to state Education Minister BD Kalla on Monday.

28-11-2022
Students of classes 1 to 8 will be provided milk at government schools in Rajasthan along with free distribution of clothes, according to state Education Minister BD Kalla on Monday. Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot will launch the scheme on Tuesday.

"Students in government schools of Rajasthan will now be fed milk under the Mukhyamantri Bal Gopal Yojana. At the same time, the government will also distribute clothes to the children of these schools for dress and money will also be given for stitching. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot will launch these schemes from Jaipur on Tuesday," the minister said. According to the minister, the students will be fed milk twice a week.

"Lakhs of students studying in government schools in Rajasthan will get benefit from the launch of the important scheme of the Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot government. Similarly, from Tuesday onwards, clothes will also be distributed to the children in the government schools so that children can get their uniforms made from these clothes. For this, the government will also send the sewing money to the account of the children or their parents through the principal of the concerned school," he said. The minister, in a jibe at the Centre, said that the funds for the uniforms should have come from the central government, however, it was managed from the state fund itself.

"The school children should have got funds from the central government for the dress, but it was not received, but the Chief Minister has managed it from the state fund itself so that the children can be dressed and stitched at the government level itself," he said. (ANI)

