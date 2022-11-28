Airports Authority of India commences Aviation Safety Awareness Week 2022

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) commenced a week-long celebration of Aviation Safety Awareness Week 2022 from November 28 to December 2 at all airports and ANS locations managed by AAI across India. Sanjeev Kumar, IAS, Chairman, AAI in his message stressed the importance of safety in all domains of AAI.

Through Safety Awareness Week, the Chairman emphasized AAI's commitment towards Aviation Safety in coherence with ICAO Global Aviation Safety Plan. AK Pathak, a member (planning) informed about the criticality of safety awareness in all domains of life with a special emphasis on aviation. He stressed on awareness of AAI employees about safety concerning their domain of operations and declared Aviation Safety Awareness Week 2022 open.

According to an official statement, Safety Awareness Week began with a presentation by Captain Dhruv Rebbapragada, Regional Safety Director, South Asia, Airbus Group India. "Capt. Dhruv emphasized on systematic development of safety culture from Occupational Safety to Aviation Safety. He has underlined the greater utility of modern technology like ADSB, and PBN at smaller airports for the enhancement of safety," the statement said.

Maneesh Kumar, Jt. Director General, DGCA in his address stressed upon service providers' greater role in the accomplishment of the goals of the State Safety Programme. "As an ANSP and Airport Operator, it has always been AAI's endeavour to achieve a high standard of safety. In this process, AAI is committed to safe, transparent and accountability for its actions to stakeholders and the society at large," he said.

"Aviation safety is thus the highest priority in all operational activity and processes of the AAI," he added. According to the statement, AAI will undertake various employee engagement programs at the airports and ANS stations like reviewing of documents and procedures, Mock exercises, preventive maintenance of facilities etc to raise awareness on Aviation Safety.

"Various social campaigns too will be rolled out to raise awareness on the issue. Banners and posters will be displayed across AAI offices and operational centres to educate both external and internal stakeholders on the significance of the Safety Awareness Week," the statement said. (ANI)

