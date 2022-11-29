Left Menu

"Make healthcare affordable..." Karnataka CM Bommai tells doctors

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai on Monday urged the scientists to throw efforts and conduct research to produce inexpensive drugs and provide affordable treatment as many people, especially those in rural areas, were unable to access medical care owing to overpriced drugs and interventions.

ANI | Updated: 29-11-2022 08:04 IST | Created: 29-11-2022 08:04 IST
"Make healthcare affordable..." Karnataka CM Bommai tells doctors
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai on Monday urged the scientists to throw efforts and conduct research to produce inexpensive drugs and provide affordable treatment as many people, especially those in rural areas, were unable to access medical care owing to overpriced drugs and interventions. Karnataka CM was speaking at the inaugural address at Mysore Medical College and Research Institute, Mysuru.

The Chief Minister inaugurated the students' hostels, skill lab and other facilities at Mysore Medical College and Research Institute. Bommai said he would allocate funds in the coming budget for setting up an R&D Centre at the Mysore Medical College and Research Institute (MMCRI) - Karnataka's first medical college which is celebrating its centenary in 2024. The State's top 10-15 medical colleges could also take up research for making affordable drugs and providing affordable treatment, he suggested.

"Every year around 5,000 students enter the medical profession but still there is a shortage of doctors. These doctors must serve at least two years in government hospitals as they will see the most complicated medical challenges in these hospitals. The fledgling medicos must also focus on serving the poor," the CM said. "Our government has given importance to the health sector and has distributed hearing aids free of cost to the needy people for which the government is spending Rs 500 crore," he said further.

Health and Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar, Water Resources Minister Govind Karjol and others were present during the event. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi man kills father, chops him into bits and stores pieces in fridge; mother helps in murder

Delhi man kills father, chops him into bits and stores pieces in fridge; mot...

 India
2
Woman's disfigured body found in Puri Sea beach, family alleges murder

Woman's disfigured body found in Puri Sea beach, family alleges murder

 India
3
2 killed in collision between motorcycles in UP's Saharanpur

2 killed in collision between motorcycles in UP's Saharanpur

 India
4
Google Doodle celebrates the 110th Independence Day of Albania

Google Doodle celebrates the 110th Independence Day of Albania

 Albania

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022