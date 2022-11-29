Public housing on the way for Kāpiti Coast

Much needed public housing is on the way for the Kāpiti Coast thanks to the Government's purchase of a large vacant plot of land at 59-69 Raumati Road in Raumati Beach.

"This purchase will ultimately mean more families have a place to call home and demonstrates our commitment to resolving the housing challenges facing the Kāpiti Coast District," says Minister of Housing Megan Woods.

"This announcement comes on the back of the Government's recent delivery of two new Kāinga Ora homes for nearby Paraparaumu in October.

"It is in the very early stages, but plans for the number and type of homes on the site are still being developed, with initial estimates indicating around 100 warm, dry homes could be delivered on the 4.6360 hectare site.

"Historically there have been low levels of public housing in Kāpiti and a recent assessment conducted by the local council highlighted a significant shortfall of all types of housing across the district.

"It is clear that we need to take further steps to address housing in the region, and by tackling it now, we can prevent problems that will potentially compound and worsen in the coming years."

Kāinga Ora will continue to work closely with Kāpiti District Council, local iwi and local residents on how best to make sure these homes support the local community and new residents," said Megan Woods.

The Government's programme to address the housing crisis

Major investment in rebuilding the public housing sector. 10,600 additional homes and counting, as well as over 4,000 transitional homes.

Interest limitation rule exemption for build-to-rent sector to enable the delivery of more quality, long-term rental supply.

Investment in Māori housing to deliver up to 1000 new homes, repairs and maintenance to 700 homes, and infrastructure support to enable for 2,700 home sites ($730 million Budget 2021)

$3.8 billion for critical housing infrastructure like pipes and roads to enable new housing

Cutting red tape for urban development to encourage more new housing in areas where people want to live

Support for first home buyers; affordable homes, grants and loans and Progressive Home Ownership

Affordable Housing Fund to support new developments

Building Consent System review to unlock productivity and more affordable homes

Commerce Commission market study to pave way for fairer deal on key residential building supplies

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)