Russia discussing 'gas union' with Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan - deputy PM
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 29-11-2022 13:37 IST | Created: 29-11-2022 13:28 IST
Russia is discussing a possible "gas union" with Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan to support shipments between the three countries and to other energy buyers, including China, the Interfax news agency quoted Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak as saying on Tuesday.
Novak provided no further details of what the gas union would entail or what stage the discussions were at.
