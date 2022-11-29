Left Menu

Russia discussing 'gas union' with Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan - deputy PM

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 29-11-2022 13:37 IST | Created: 29-11-2022 13:28 IST
Alexander Novak Image Credit: Twitter(@novakav1)
Russia is discussing a possible "gas union" with Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan to support shipments between the three countries and to other energy buyers, including China, the Interfax news agency quoted Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak as saying on Tuesday.

Novak provided no further details of what the gas union would entail or what stage the discussions were at.

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

