Left Menu

South Africa's 2022 maize harvest forecast 5.7% lower than last year

Reuters | Updated: 29-11-2022 18:17 IST | Created: 29-11-2022 18:01 IST
South Africa's 2022 maize harvest forecast 5.7% lower than last year
Representative image Image Credit: Pxhere
  • Country:
  • South Africa

South African farmers are expected to harvest 5.7% less maize in the 2021/2022 season compared with the previous season, the government's Crop Estimates Committee (CEC) said on Tuesday.

The CEC's final summer crop forecast estimates the 2022 harvest at 15.387 million tonnes, down from the 16.315 million tonnes harvested last season.

The harvest is expected to consist of 7.790 million tonnes of white maize, used for human consumption, and 7.597 million tonnes of yellow maize, used mainly in animal feed.

Also Read: South African court orders Zuma back to jail after ruling medical parole was unlawful

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi man kills father, chops him into bits and stores pieces in fridge; mother helps in murder

Delhi man kills father, chops him into bits and stores pieces in fridge; mot...

 India
2
Woman's disfigured body found in Puri Sea beach, family alleges murder

Woman's disfigured body found in Puri Sea beach, family alleges murder

 India
3
2 killed in collision between motorcycles in UP's Saharanpur

2 killed in collision between motorcycles in UP's Saharanpur

 India
4
Google Doodle celebrates the 110th Independence Day of Albania

Google Doodle celebrates the 110th Independence Day of Albania

 Albania

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022