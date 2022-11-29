Soccer-Ecuador v Senegal teams

Left Menu

Reuters | Doha | Updated: 29-11-2022 19:09 IST | Created: 29-11-2022 19:09 IST
Teams for Tuesday's World Cup Group A game between Ecuador and Senegal at the Khalifa International stadium:

Ecuador - Hernan Galindez, Felix Torres, Piero Hincapie, Pervis Estupinan, Michael Estrada, Angelo Preciado, Carlos Gruezo, Gonzalo Plata, Moises Caicedo, Alan Franco, Enner Valencia (c)

Senegal - Edouard Mendy, Youssouf Sabaly, Kalidou Koulibaly (c), Abdou Diallo, Ismail Jakobs, Pathe Ciss, Idrissa Gana Gueye, Pape Gueye, Iliman Ndiaye, Ismaila Sarr, Boulaye Dia

