Soccer-Ecuador v Senegal teams

Teams for Tuesday's World Cup Group A game between Ecuador and Senegal at the Khalifa International stadium:

Ecuador - Hernan Galindez, Felix Torres, Piero Hincapie, Pervis Estupinan, Michael Estrada, Angelo Preciado, Carlos Gruezo, Gonzalo Plata, Moises Caicedo, Alan Franco, Enner Valencia (c)

Senegal - Edouard Mendy, Youssouf Sabaly, Kalidou Koulibaly (c), Abdou Diallo, Ismail Jakobs, Pathe Ciss, Idrissa Gana Gueye, Pape Gueye, Iliman Ndiaye, Ismaila Sarr, Boulaye Dia

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)