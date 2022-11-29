Left Menu

Ukraine still has 30% power deficit after Russian attacks - PM

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 29-11-2022 20:37 IST | Created: 29-11-2022 20:34 IST
Ukraine still has a 30% deficit of electricity, six days after the last big wave of Russian missile strikes on its power grid, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on Tuesday.

He reiterated at a government meeting that Ukraine had enough natural gas in storage to get through winter.

