MP: Police confiscate over 1,000 sacks of fertilisers in Berasia

The farmers were demanding fertilisers in the area as a result of which the trader was selling the fertilisers in black at higher prices. Taking cognizance of the matter, police conducted a raid at the godown and seized the fertilisers, SDM Aditya Jain said.

29-11-2022
The police inspecting the warehouse (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The police confiscated over 1,000 sacks of fertilisers from the warehouse of a trader who was selling the fertilisers at high prices in Berasia locality, Bhopal on Tuesday, an official said. The farmers were demanding fertilisers in the area as a result of which the trader was selling the fertilisers in black at higher prices. Taking cognizance of the matter, police conducted a raid at the godown and seized the fertilisers, SDM Aditya Jain said.

"The fertiliser has also been kept under the Essential Commodities Act, so that it cannot be stored by any person without permission. The trader had illegal storage of fertilisers and he sold them secretly through black marketing," SDM Jain added. The official further said that the confiscated fertilisers were handed over to the District Supply Officer. Besides, an order was issued to take action against the trader and for the further investigation into the matter. (ANI)

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

