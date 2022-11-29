LG calls for strengthening monitoring mechanism of power projects in J-K

Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday chaired a review meeting of the Power Development Department (PDD) here and asked the officers to strengthen the monitoring mechanism of energy projects to meet the aspirations of people. Sinha also directed the department to address the problems of the common man with "seriousness and commitment". The meeting was attended by chief secretary Arun Kumar Mehta, chairman J&K Power Corporation Limited (JKPCL) R P Singh, Chairman Jammu Power Development Corporation Ltd (JPDCL) Jagmohan Sharma, Managing Director Kashmir Power Development Corporation Limited (KPDCL) Mohd Yasin and other senior officers of PDD and Power distribution Corporation, an official spokesman said. He said the meeting discussed various measures for enhancing sustainability, resilience and efficiency of the power sector and steps to achieve targets to reduce Aggregate Technical and Commercial losses.

