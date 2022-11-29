Left Menu

LG calls for strengthening monitoring mechanism of power projects in J-K

Sinha also directed the department to address the problems of the common man with seriousness and commitment. The meeting was attended by chief secretary Arun Kumar Mehta, chairman JK Power Corporation Limited JKPCL R P Singh, Chairman Jammu Power Development Corporation Ltd JPDCL Jagmohan Sharma, Managing Director Kashmir Power Development Corporation Limited KPDCL Mohd Yasin and other senior officers of PDD and Power distribution Corporation, an official spokesman said.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 29-11-2022 22:05 IST | Created: 29-11-2022 22:01 IST
LG calls for strengthening monitoring mechanism of power projects in J-K
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday chaired a review meeting of the Power Development Department (PDD) here and asked the officers to strengthen the monitoring mechanism of energy projects to meet the aspirations of people. Sinha also directed the department to address the problems of the common man with "seriousness and commitment". The meeting was attended by chief secretary Arun Kumar Mehta, chairman J&K Power Corporation Limited (JKPCL) R P Singh, Chairman Jammu Power Development Corporation Ltd (JPDCL) Jagmohan Sharma, Managing Director Kashmir Power Development Corporation Limited (KPDCL) Mohd Yasin and other senior officers of PDD and Power distribution Corporation, an official spokesman said. He said the meeting discussed various measures for enhancing sustainability, resilience and efficiency of the power sector and steps to achieve targets to reduce Aggregate Technical and Commercial losses.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi man kills father, chops him into bits and stores pieces in fridge; mother helps in murder

Delhi man kills father, chops him into bits and stores pieces in fridge; mot...

 India
2
Woman's disfigured body found in Puri Sea beach, family alleges murder

Woman's disfigured body found in Puri Sea beach, family alleges murder

 India
3
2 killed in collision between motorcycles in UP's Saharanpur

2 killed in collision between motorcycles in UP's Saharanpur

 India
4
Google Doodle celebrates the 110th Independence Day of Albania

Google Doodle celebrates the 110th Independence Day of Albania

 Albania

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022