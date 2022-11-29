Cobra battalion head constable killed in gunfight with Naxals in Chhattisgarh's Sukma

A head constable of Cobra 202 battalion was killed in a gunfight with Naxals in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district on Tuesday, an official said. The incident occurred around 5 pm in the forest between newly established camp Dabbakonta and Pentapad under Chintagufa police station of the district.

The head constable was identified as Suleman, a resident of Palakkad district, Kerala. Inspector General of Police (IG), Bastar Range, P Sundarraj said, "The security forces were deployed in operation duty and in the meantime, the Naxals opened fire on them. The security forces retaliated but the Naxals fled from the spot under the cover of the forest."

During the firing, the head constable Suleman sustained bullet injuries in the incident. He was taken to the CRPF field hospital but he died during treatment.A search is being conducted by the additional security force sent for re-enforcement in the surrounding area, IG Sundarraj added. (ANI)

