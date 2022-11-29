Soccer-Iran v United States teams
Reuters | Doha | Updated: 29-11-2022 23:18 IST | Created: 29-11-2022 23:18 IST
Following are the teams for the World Cup Group B match between Iran and the United States on Tuesday.
Iran: Alireza Beiranvand, Ehsan Hajsafi, Milad Mohammadi, Saeid Ezatolahi, Morteza Pouraliganji, Mehdi Taremi, Ali Gholizadeh, Majid Hosseini, Sardar Azmoun, Ahmad Nourollahi, Ramin Rezaeian
United States: Matt Turner, Sergino Dest, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Tyler Adams, Antonee Robinson, Yunus Musah, Weston McKennie, Christian Pulisic, Tim Ream, Tim Weah, Josh Sargent
