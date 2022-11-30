Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh: KS Jawahar Reddy to take charge as Chief Secretary

IAS officer KS Jawahar Reddy has been appointed as the new Chief Secretary of the State Government.

IAS officer KS Jawahar Reddy has been appointed as the new Chief Secretary of the State Government. The state government issued orders to this effect on Tuesday.

Reddy will take charge as the new Chief Secretary from December 1 and will replace the current chief secretary Sameer Sharma who is retiring on the 30th of this month. Jawahar Reddy who has been appointed as the new CS, is currently working as Special Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister. He will be in service till June 30, 2024. As the Special Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister, all the affairs of the CMO are currently under his supervision. (ANI)

