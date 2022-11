BRIEF-Huobi Says It Will Be Establishing A Strategic Partnership With Crypto Exchange Poloniex

Nov 30 (Reuters) -

* HUOBI - WILL BE ESTABLISHING A STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH CRYPTO EXCHANGE POLONIEX

* HUOBI - FROM DECEMBER 2022, HUOBI ADVISORY BOARD WILL EVALUATE ALL PROJECTS ON POLONIEX ON A MONTHLY BASIS Source text: https://bit.ly/3u9QbUG

