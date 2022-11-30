President Murmu interacts with ASHA workers, stresses on saving girl-child

President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday interacted with Asha workers, women sportspersons and girl students in Chandigarh, learnt about their experiences and stressed on saving girl-child. President Murmu, who was on a two-day visit to Haryana, was addressing a special interaction session organized at Haryana Rajbhavan in Chandigarh on Wednesday.

"Women should be given adequate support and they should be made stronger as they struggle with many difficulties in their lives," she stressed. She also interacted with Asha workers associated with the government's 'Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao' programme. The workers also shared their experiences about awareness drives and campaigns organized under the programme.

"We must put efforts on saving girl-child. We are all because of girls, and the daughters should be empowered," said Murmu. She also asked workers about the illegal sex-determination tests and abortion of girl-child. She also interacted with women sportspersons including Olympic Seema Bisla and Sonam Malik, as well as students during the course of her visit. Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Governor Bandaru Dattatrey were also present. (ANI)

