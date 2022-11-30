Soccer-Poland v Argentina teams
Reuters | Doha | Updated: 30-11-2022 23:12 IST | Created: 30-11-2022 23:12 IST
Following are the teams for the World Cup Group C match between Poland and Argentina on Wednesday.
Poland: Wojciech Szczesny, Kamil Glik, Jakub Kiwior, Matty Cash, Bartosz Bereszynski, Grzegorz Krychowiak, Piotr Zielinski, Krystian Bielik, Przemyslaw Frankowski, Karol Swiderski, Robert Lewandowski.
Argentina: Emiliano Martinez, Cristian Romero, Nicolas Otamendi, Nahuel Molina, Rodrigo De Paul, Marcos Acuna, Alexis Mac Allister, Enzo Fernandez, Angel Di Maria, Julian Alvarez, Lionel Messi.
