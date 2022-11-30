U.S. licenses to Venezuela going in right direction, but they are not enough -Maduro
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on Wednesday said licenses and authorizations so far granted by the U.S. government to the OPEC member country are going in right direction, but they are not enough.
The U.S. Treasury Department last week extended a license to U.S. oil company Chevron Corp to boost oil output and expand operations in Venezuela as part of a plan to encourage key political talks between Maduro and the opposition towards elections.
