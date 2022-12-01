Left Menu

Looking forward to supporting India's G20 presidency: White House

We look forward to supporting Indias G20 presidency next year on a range of issues, including addressing current food and energy security challenges while continuing our efforts to build a resilient global economy, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters at her daily news conference on Wednesday.

Looking forward to supporting India's G20 presidency: White House
The US is looking forward to supporting India's G-20 presidency next year on a range of issues, including addressing the current food and energy security challenges, the White House has said. India formally assumes the G20 Presidency from December 1. India was handed over the presidency of the influential bloc at the end of the two-day G-20 summit in Bali, hosted by Indonesia last month. ''We look forward to supporting India's G20 presidency next year on a range of issues, including addressing current food and energy security challenges while continuing our efforts to build a resilient global economy,'' White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters at her daily news conference on Wednesday. ''As you’ve seen, the President has — has attended — has been participating in the G20 in his tenure here. Don’t have anything specific to announce or any — any specifics or announcements on travel,'' she said, when asked about the US President Joe Biden's trip to India next year. The next G20 Leaders' Summit at the level of Heads of State/Government is scheduled to be held on September 9 and 10 in New Delhi. The G20 or Group of 20 is an intergovernmental forum of the world's major developed and developing economies. It comprises Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK, the US and the European Union (EU).

Together, they account for over 80 per cent of the global Gross Domestic Product, 75 per cent of international trade and two-thirds of the world population. PTI LKJ TIR VM VM

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

