Ukraine sacks engineer at occupied nuclear plant, accuses him of collaboration
Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 01-12-2022 15:37 IST | Created: 01-12-2022 15:32 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
Ukraine dismissed the deputy chief engineer of its Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant on Thursday, accusing him of collaborating with Moscow's forces and treason, the Energoatom state nuclear energy company said.
The statement was published a day after Russia said it had promoted the engineer, Yuriy Chernichuk, to serve as the director of the vast nuclear plant in southeastern Ukraine.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ukraine
- Moscow
- Energoatom
- Russian
- Russia
Advertisement
ALSO READ
EXPLAINER-How NATO's defense obligations could be triggered by Ukraine conflict
EXPLAINER-NATO's Articles 4 and 5: How the Ukraine conflict could trigger its defense obligations
U.S.'s Blinken speaks to Ukraine counterpart on Poland blasts
Pentagon fails fifth audit while facilitating Ukraine arms shipments
Biden, Sunak discuss Ukraine, China, N.Ireland - White House