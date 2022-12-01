Left Menu

ED attaches properties worth Rs 83 crore of IAS Pooja Singhal

The properties include one Super Speciality Hospital namely 'Pulse Super Speciality Hospital', one diagnostics centre namely 'Pulse Diagnostic and Imagining Centre' and two land parcels situated in Ranchi.

ANI | Updated: 01-12-2022 20:01 IST | Created: 01-12-2022 20:00 IST
ED attaches properties worth Rs 83 crore of IAS Pooja Singhal
IAS officer Pooja Singhal (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Directorate of Enforcement (ED) has provisionally attached immovable properties worth Rs 82.77 crore belonging to Pooja Singhal, IAS in Ranchi, Jharkhand. The properties include one Super Speciality Hospital namely 'Pulse Super Speciality Hospital', one diagnostics centre namely 'Pulse Diagnostic and Imagining Centre' and two land parcels situated in Ranchi.

ED had initiated a money laundering investigation on the basis of multiple FIRs registered by Jharkhand Police and Vigilance Bureau Jharkhand. Investigation revealed that Proceeds of Crime (POC) generated from the MNREGA scam in form of the commission were deposited in different bank accounts belonging to Pooja Singhal and her relatives. They said POC was mixed and layered with the other unaccounted money generated by Pooja Singhal, by misusing her official position.

Initially, POC was generated from the MNREGA scam only, which was subsequently intermixed with other unaccounted funds generated from the corrupt practices of Pooja Singhal and these funds were deployed as capital/investment & further funds were generated from these funds, both as legitimate profit as well as by further infusion of POC. By this modus-operandi, Pooja Singhal amassed huge wealth disproportionate to her known source of income and the source of funds invested in these immovable properties was primarily from the unaccounted cash profits generated from these POC and therefore termed as Proceeds of Crime.

Pooja Singhal was arrested by ED on May 11, 2022 and prosecution complaint was filed against her on July 5, 2022. The evidence about the above corrupt practice has already been shared with the Government of Jharkhand under section 66 (2) of PMLA for considering taking action under the Prevention of Corruption Act against Pooja Singhal and others. In this case, all three arrested persons including Pooja Singhal are presently in judicial custody. Three Prosecution complaint has been filed in this case and cognizance of all of these complaints have been taken by the Special PMLA Court. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Integration of aircraft with INS Vikrant likely by May-June next year: Navy chief

Integration of aircraft with INS Vikrant likely by May-June next year: Navy ...

 India
2
UP man arrested for 'insulting' national flag

UP man arrested for 'insulting' national flag

 India
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-U.S. lauds wounded hero Pulisic for getting them into last 16; Motor racing-Ferrari shake things up again with Binotto departure and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-U.S. lauds wounded hero Pulisic for getting them...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Up to 100,000 nurses across England, Wales, N. Ireland to strike -union; China reports slight drop in new COVID cases for Nov 29; Beijing cases rise and more

Health News Roundup: Up to 100,000 nurses across England, Wales, N. Ireland ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022