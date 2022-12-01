Left Menu

REUTERS NEXT-Critical to 'front-load' aid to Ukraine as costs rise - IMF's Georgieva

IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva told the Reuters NEXT conference she was confident international partners would continue to provide needed support for Ukraine. "Ukraine cannot go through this year without financial support," she said, lauding steps being taken by Ukraine to put in place clear mechanisms to track aid flows into the country and ensure accountability for the vast sums.

Reuters | Updated: 01-12-2022 23:58 IST | Created: 01-12-2022 23:58 IST
REUTERS NEXT-Critical to 'front-load' aid to Ukraine as costs rise - IMF's Georgieva

Damage from Russian attacks on Ukraine's infrastructure are increasing the amount of aid the country needs "front-loaded" ahead of the harsh winter months, the head of the International Monetary Fund said on Thursday. IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva told the Reuters NEXT conference she was confident international partners would continue to provide needed support for Ukraine.

"Ukraine cannot go through this year without financial support," she said, lauding steps being taken by Ukraine to put in place clear mechanisms to track aid flows into the country and ensure accountability for the vast sums. She said the IMF had provided $2.7 billion in emergency financing to Ukraine and had just agreed a board monitoring program with Ukraine that would pave the way for a formal financing program.

"We at the IMF are working hard to be able to step up our own support for Ukraine," she said. "It is a devastating situation in terms of ... access to electricity, heating, water. Dark, cold, scary with bombardments going on." Russia's attacks on Ukraine's civilian infrastructure have increased the amount of aid needed, adding up to $1 billion a month to previous estimates of $3 billion to $4 billion, she said.

In mid-October, before Russia began bombing cities in western Ukraine and targeting electricity and water plants, the IMF and Ukrainian authorities had projected the needed international support at $3 billion to $4 billion a month. Georgieva said it was critical to support the Ukrainian government as it continued to manage the economy that was still operating despite the war, and to keep financial support flowing in a steady manner.

To view the Reuters NEXT conference live on Dec. 1, please click here.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Fast and Free Instagram Audio Download App for Android

Fast and Free Instagram Audio Download App for Android

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Biden administration prepares to end mpox emergency declaration -Politico; Chinese vice premier urges improvements in COVID measures as pathogenicity weakens and more

Health News Roundup: Biden administration prepares to end mpox emergency dec...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Elon Musk expects Neuralink to begin human trials in six months; Scientists build 'baby' wormhole as sci-fi moves closer to fact and more

Science News Roundup: Elon Musk expects Neuralink to begin human trials in s...

 Global
4
Microfibers in Mediterranean Sea floating homes for bacteria

Microfibers in Mediterranean Sea floating homes for bacteria

 France

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022