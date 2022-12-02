Left Menu

30,000 jawans will be on duty for MCD polls: Delhi Police

Ahead of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) polls, all arrangements have been made in regard to security and surveillance by the Delhi Police, said Special CP (Law & Order) Sagar Preet Hooda.

ANI | Updated: 02-12-2022 15:05 IST | Created: 02-12-2022 15:05 IST
30,000 jawans will be on duty for MCD polls: Delhi Police
Sagar Preet Hooda, Special CP (Law & Order), Delhi Police (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ahead of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) polls, all arrangements have been made in regard to security and surveillance by the Delhi Police, said Special CP (Law & Order) Sagar Preet Hooda. "Delhi Police's arrangements are sufficient. There will be a total of 30,000 jawans on duty out of which 16,000 would be Delhi Police jawans and the rest would be outside forces," said Special Commissioner Hooda.

The top officer said Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) jawans and home guards will also be deployed. Point-to-point planning has been done, Hooda said, adding, "Security forces will keep a watch with the help of drones. Around four to five drones have been assigned to each district."

The high-stakes civic polls are slated for Sunday and the votes will be counted on December 7. The elections to the 250-ward Municipal Corporation of Delhi are seeing high-pitched contests between the BJP, which currently holds the reins of the civic bodies in the national capital, and the AAP, besides the Congress.

The national capital's Excise Department has announced that alcohol sales will be prohibited for three days in Delhi starting from Friday evening. The three-day ban will come into force from the time the campaigning ends until the completion of voting. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Fast and Free Instagram Audio Download App for Android

Fast and Free Instagram Audio Download App for Android

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Biden administration prepares to end mpox emergency declaration -Politico; Chinese vice premier urges improvements in COVID measures as pathogenicity weakens and more

Health News Roundup: Biden administration prepares to end mpox emergency dec...

 Global
3
BHEL among 5 bidders for Rs 58,000 cr deal to manufacture, maintain 200 Vande Bharat trains

BHEL among 5 bidders for Rs 58,000 cr deal to manufacture, maintain 200 Vand...

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Elon Musk expects Neuralink to begin human trials in six months; Scientists build 'baby' wormhole as sci-fi moves closer to fact and more

Science News Roundup: Elon Musk expects Neuralink to begin human trials in s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022