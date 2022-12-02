Left Menu

Karnataka State Higher Education Council nominates 10 private entrepreneurs as its member for 5 years

The Karnataka State Higher Education Council (KSHEC) on Friday nominated a total of ten experts in the field as its members.

Karnataka State Higher Education Council nominates 10 private entrepreneurs as its member for 5 years
Karnataka Higher Education Minister CN Ashwath Narayan (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Karnataka State Higher Education Council (KSHEC) on Friday nominated a total of ten experts in the field as its members. Among the nominated entrepreneurs include Mind Tree CEO Debashis Chatterjee and Former Vice Chancellor of Azim Premji University Professor Anurag Behar.

Besides, VC of Visakhapatnam Central Tribal University Professor TV Kattimani, Former VC of Kuvempu University Prof. Jogan Shankar, CEO of Career Information & Guidance Movement for All in India (CIGMA) Ameen E Mudassar, Former VC of Akka Mahadevi Varsity Meena Chandavarkar, Senior Professor of Indian Council of Social Science Research (ICSSR) Usha Rani, Managing Director (MD) of Merck Life Sciences NS Srinath, Chairperson of Quest Global Ajay Prabhu, and Chief Strategist Officer of Bosch Global Software Raghavendra Krishnamurthy. According to the Minister of Higher Education CN Ashwath Narayan, this time, these entrepreneurs have been nominated as members of KSHEC to connect academia with the industry.

The term of these nominated members would last for at least five years or until further orders, he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

