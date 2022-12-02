KOLKATA TEA AUCTION COMPARISON

A mixed trend in demand for different categories of tea was in evidence during Sale-48, a Calcutta Tea Traders Association official said here on Friday.

Sale-48 was held from November 29 to December 1, the official said.

CTC leaf and Dust teas witnessed a rising trend whereas Orthodox and Darjeeling leaf suffered a fall in total demand during this auction, he said. There was a rise in total demand for this week's CTC offerings and a total of 24,12,822 kg was claimed at a reduced average price of Rs 192.12 per kg as compared to 23,60,214 kg which was sold at an average price of Rs 200.15 per kg during the previous auction. Similarly, the demand for Dust offerings also increased to 11,17,703 kg and it was claimed at a reduced average price of Rs.205.51 per kg. The respective figures for demand and average price was 10,02,816 kg and Rs.215.08 per kg during Sale-47.

On the contrary, Orthodox leaf and Darjeeling tea suffered a fall in demand during Sale-48. A total of 12,54,075 kg of Orthodox leaf was demanded at a reduced average price of Rs.262.21 per kg whereas, 14,26,195 kg was claimed at an average price of Rs.273.98 per kg during last week.

Darjeeling leaf also marked a fall in demand during Sale-48. A total of 40,785 kg of different quality was demanded at an increased average price of Rs.358.72 per kg as compared to 43,875 kg which was sold at an average price of Rs.347.72 per kg during Sale-47.

A total of 174 buyers purchased CTC leaf during Sale-48, while 159 buyers operated during Sale-47. In case of Orthodox leaf, Darjeeling leaf and Dust teas, the number of operators was 124, 60 and 97 respectively. During Sale-47, 122 buyers had purchased Orthodox, 68 buyers purchased Darjeeling leaf and 89 buyers consumed Dust teas.

