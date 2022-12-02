Business highlights

Following are the top business stories at 2050 hours: DCM54 BIZ-INDIA-RUSSIA-OIL India to continue buying oil from all countries including Russia: Official New Delhi: India will continue to buy crude oil from anywhere in the world, including Russia, to meet its energy needs, a top official said ahead of EU restrictions on Russian oil kicking in.

DEL51 BIZ-2NDLD STOCKS Markets settle lower after 8 days of rally Mumbai: Equity benchmark indices ended lower on Friday, halting their eight-day rally, amid a weak trend in global markets and emergence of profit-taking.

DEL44 AIIMS-RANSOMWARE-CHANDRASEKHAR Ransomware attack on AIIMS a conspiracy, planned by forces that are significant: MoS IT Chandrasekhar New Delhi: The ransomware attack on the servers of AIIMS Delhi is a conspiracy and planned by forces that are significant, Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar said on Friday.

DEL36 BIZ-LD-MARUTI Maruti Suzuki to hike vehicle prices from January New Delhi: Maruti Suzuki India will increase the prices of its vehicles 'substantially' from next month as it looks to offset the impact of rising input costs and make provisions to update the model range to conform to stricter emission norms which kick in from April 2023.

DEL59 BIZ-LD-RUPEE Rupee falls 7 paise to close at 81.33 against US dollar on firm crude oil prices Mumbai: The rupee pared its initial gains to settle down by 7 paise at 81.33 against the US dollar on Friday as the support from weak dollar was negated by weak domestic markets and gains in crude oil prices.

DCM46 BIZ-OIL-LOSSES Oil Min to seek compensation for petrol, diesel losses New Delhi: The oil ministry will seek compensation from the finance ministry for the losses state-owned fuel retailers incurred on holding petrol and diesel prices in the last eight months despite a spike in cost of raw material, a top official said on Friday.

DCM55 BIZ-NCLAT TYRE Tyre biz cartelisation: NCLAT asks CCI to pass fresh order; review fines to save domestic tyre industry New Delhi: Appellate tribunal NCLAT has directed the Competition Commission to pass a fresh order in the matter of alleged cartelisation by tyre companies, citing the need to re-examine arithmetical and inadvertent errors as well as to review the penalty to save the domestic tyre industry.

DEL52 BIZ-LD GOLD-PRICE Gold rises Rs 473; silver jumps Rs 1,216 New Delhi: Gold price rose by Rs 473 to Rs 54,195 per 10 grams in the national capital on Friday amid strong global trends, according to HDFC Securities.

