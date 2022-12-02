Senior nuclear scientist K V Suresh Kumar is new BHAVINI CMD

Senior nuclear scientist K V Suresh Kumar assumed charge as the chairman and managing director of the Bharatiya Nabhikiya Vidyut Nigam Limited (BHAVINI) on Friday.

Kumar, who has worked extensively on the Fast Breeder Test Reactor, was the Director of the Reactor Facilities Group at the Indira Gandhi Centre for Atomic Research (IGCAR) in Kalpakkam. During Kumar's tenure at IGCAR, the power of the Fast Breeder Test Reactor was raised to its design power level of 40 MW.

Kumar was also involved in the project design safety review of the Prototype Fast Breeder Reactor by leading several committees constituted by the Atomic Energy Regulatory Board.

BHAVINI is under the Government's Department of Atomic Energy.

A graduate in chemical engineering, Kumar joined the Department of Atomic Energy at the BARC Training School in 1985.

He joined the operations of the Fast Breeder Test Reactor in 1986 and was involved in the commissioning of various systems such as sodium heated steam generators, steam and water system and turbo generator.

He was involved in the first raising of reactor power and carried out physics and engineering tests for validating the assumptions made in the design.

Kumar has vast experience in reactor operations, operation of sodium systems, steam and water system, turbine and its auxiliaries and all other auxiliary systems of the FBTR.

As Director of the Reactor Facilities Group at IGCAR, Kumar was responsible for the operation of FBTR, KAMINI Reactor and Fuel Fabrication Facility. BHAVINI is tasked with operationalising the Stage-II of India's three-stage nuclear programme with focus on fast breeder reactor technology.

It is currently constructing the 500 MWe Prototype Fast Breeder Reactor at Kalpakkam, 70 kms away from Chennai.

