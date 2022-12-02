JNU Students Union condemns defacement of walls on campus, seeks probe

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students Union on Friday condemned the defacement of walls and faculty rooms by some unknown elements in the School of International Studies (SIS) and urged the administration to take strict action against the miscreants. Some walls of SIS had been defaced with "anti-brahmin" slogans.

JNUSU said in a statement that it condemns any such acts that purposefully attack any community to encourage any form of disharmony or disturbance of the peaceful environment of the campus. However, it added that political art and wall postering are an "integral part of the political culture" of the university.

"We have never witnessed the same to have been employed for hateful purposes under the garb of anonymity. The JNU Administration must take cognisance of such slogans and take the requisite strict action according to the statutes of the university," it said. The Students Union said it is only a "certain group within the campus" that "repeatedly attempted" to vitiate the campus environment in order to maintain an atmosphere of insecurity on the campus.

Stating that the "progressive" student movement of JNU has never defined social justice as contingent upon the "outright expulsion of any particular group from society," the student union accused the "right-wing forces to have tried historically to caricature claims" to social justice in a deplorable manner "with the exclusionary CAA-NRC-NPR being the latest of their attempts at so-called justice". "The JNUSU reiterates its strong condemnation of the present and past acts of vandalism and urges the JNU Administration to conduct a time-bound free and fair inquiry to ensure peace and normalcy on the campus," it said.

Meanwhile, Vice-Chancellor of Jawaharlal Nehru University Santishree D. Pandit has taken serious note of the defacement of walls and faculty rooms by some unknown elements in the School of International Studies. "The administration condemns these exclusivist tendencies on campus. Such incidents will not be tolerated as JNU belongs to all," said a notice from the Registrar JNU.

The Dean of the School of International Studies and Grievances Committee has been asked to inquire and submit a report to the VC at the earliest. "JNU stands for inclusion and equality. The VC reiterates zero tolerance for any violence on campus," the notice said. (ANI)

