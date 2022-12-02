Hansraj Ahir assumes charge as NCBC chairperson

Former Union Minister Hansraj Gangaram Ahir assumed charge as Chairperson of the National Commission for Backward Classes (NCBC) on Friday. He belongs to District Chandrapur, State of Maharashtra. He is an Agriculturist by profession, read a statement from the Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment.

Hansraj Gangaram Ahir had been elected four times Member of Parliament from Parliamentary Constituency Chandrapur, Maharashtra and also he was Member of the Maharashtra Legislative Council. He had been Member of various Standing Committees of Parliament and also served as the Chairperson of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Coal and Steel. He had been Union Minister of State for Home Affairs and Union Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilizers, Government of India the 16th Lok Sabha.

Taking to Twitter, Hansraj Gangaram Ahir wrote, "Took charge as the chairman of the National Commission for Backward Classes today, on 2nd December, especially BJP National General Secretary @TawdeVinod ji, Chairman, National Commission for Scheduled Castes @thevijaysamla ji, @iYogeshTilekar ji, @NayabSainiBJP ji and other dignitaries were present." (ANI)

