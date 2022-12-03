UP gets investment proposals worth Rs 1.68 lakh crore for GIS 2023

The state of Uttar Pradesh has received investment proposals worth more than Rs 1.68 lakh crore through Nivesh Sarathi, a portal launched by the government before the 'Global Investors Summit-2023'. MoUs worth Rs 1.25 lakh crore also have been signed which are expected to generate over 5.5 lakh employment opportunities in the state.

The Yogi government has set a target of attracting an investment of Rs 10 lakh crore. It is noteworthy that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has set a target of making Uttar Pradesh a USD 1 trillion economy in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's intention to make the country a USD 5 trillion economy. To fulfil this goal, the Global Investors Summit is being organized from February 10-12 in the state capital.

"As per the Nivesh Sarathi dashboard, a total of 148 MoUs have been signed so far with investors through the portal. Through these 148 MoUs, the government has received proposals worth a total of Rs 1.25 lakh crore. The investment through these MoUs is likely to create 5,63,496 jobs in Uttar Pradesh. Apart from these MoUs, there are still 315 investment proposals through the portal which are currently in process," the statement by the chief minister's office said. A total of 472 intents have been received from the investors on the portal till November 30.

"The proposed investment of these is over Rs1,68,759. If all these intentions are converted into MoUs and investments, then it is possible to create 6,79,338 jobs," it further said. To bring in more investment, the Nodal officers are also doing follow-ups with interested investors.

"Owing to the sustained efforts of the state government, even before its official launch, the state has received investment proposals worth more than Rs 1.25 lakh crore on this portal," the statement read. Along with Nivesh Sarathi, another portal Nivesh Mitra will also play an important role. This portal will facilitate the process of the incentives of the investors. For this, the government has launched Online Incentives Management System (OIMS) on the portal. Process, acceptance and payment of incentives will be done through this. (ANI)

