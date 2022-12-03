Two transgender doctors join govt service in Telangana

Two transgenders of Telangana Prachi Rathod and Ruth John Paul have become the first transgender doctors to join government service in the state, creating a history. Prachi Rathod and Ruth John Paul joined the state-run Osmania General Hospital (OGH) as medical officers recently.

Recounting the social stigma and discrimination, Dr Ruth John Paul said that it had to be endured since childhood. "I struggled so much since my childhood because of my gender. The dream of becoming a doctor motivated me to work harder. I faced many stigmas from society, friends and relatives. However, I completed my studies and I want to thank the superintendent and all the faculty for this, because I am here because of their support," Dr Paul said while talking to ANI.

She further recalled her medical education as "very critical". "The medicinal education life was very critical. I left all the rumours behind me and focussed on my aim. Many people from my community encouraged me. They also helped us to get into Osmania. I was supported by my brother during my education as my father passed away in my childhood. I worked in an NGO clinic for transgenders previously as a part-time doctor. Later, I got selected in Osmania," Dr Paul said.

She also said that the patient or staff do not show any discrimination towards her because of her gender. "First day here, people smiled at us as we were not wearing the apron. But the next day, they looked at us shockingly to see us in an apron. We attend to around 300 people every day. All of them are comfortable with us and showed no discrimination towards us."

Dr Prachi Rathod who completed MBBS in 2015 from a medical college in Adilabad said that the stigma and discrimination would never go in spite of all your achievements. "My journey is similar to every transgender with ups and downs in life. I faced a lot of discrimination since childhood, in my college, during my MBBS, and while working as an emergency physician. The journey was like hell. I am in front of you all and serving the community now because of my self-confidence. I was not inspired by anyone but I wanted someone to be inspired by me. I will definitely be there for the community for all the support they need," she said.

The Suprendentant of Osmania General Hospital, Nagender hailed the state government for the initiative and also told ANI that there is also a proposal for a transgender clinic in Osmania hospital after next month. "This has happened because of the initiation of the government of Telangana, under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, Health Minister Harish Rao and Social Welfare Minister Koppula Eshwar. There was a vacancy for three medical officers. Out of the 336 doctors who applied for the post, we wanted to give preference to the transgender and HIV-affected medical professionals. We have recruited three doctors which include two trans-women and one HIV-affected medical officer and they are working here for the past three days. This shows how the government is committed towards the welfare of trans genders," Nagender said, adding that there is also a proposal for a transgender clinic in Osmania hospital after next month. There is an ART center for HIV patients here.

"The government is also helping them directly and has given Rs.5 crores for their welfare recently. We feel very happy to recruit them. Just because they were rejected by other hospitals doesn't mean they are not efficient. They have good qualifications and many years of experience. Many people go to Mumbai for sex change operations. We are conducting a workshop to frame guidelines to treat the transgenders. We also intend to open a transgender clinic which will help the transgender community," he further said. He also said that everyone is encouraging this initiative.

"There will always be some resistance from few people. Despite that, 90% of the department, staff and public are encouraging. Hope they will give good support to the doctors, administrative staff and public," he said. (ANI)

