Police complaint lodged against actor Paresh Rawal over 'cook fish for Bengalis' remark

Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI-M) has lodged a police complaint here against bollywood actor Paresh Rawal, alleging that the veteran actor made the remark to provoke riots and destroy the harmony between Bengali community and other communities.

ANI | Updated: 03-12-2022 08:23 IST | Created: 03-12-2022 08:23 IST
Actor Paresh Rawal (Image Source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI-M) has lodged a police complaint against bollywood actor Paresh Rawal, alleging that the veteran actor made the remark to provoke riots and destroy the harmony between Bengali community and other communities. The police registered the case against the actor on the basis of a complaint filed by CPI (M) leader Md Salim.

Salim, in his complaint to Taratola Police Station, said he came across a video on various social media platforms featuring the actor giving a speech, which could promote feelings of hatred against Bengalis. The CPI(M) leader said that people from Bengal residing in other parts of the country could get affected as a result of Rawal's comments.

"Such speech on public domain has been made to provoke riots and destroy harmony between Bengali community and other communities across the country, and cause public mischief," Salim said. The "Hera Pheri" actor recently came under fire for a statement he made during an election rally in Gujarat.During his speech addressing the crowd he said "Gas cylinders are expensive, but their price will come down. People will get employment too. But what will happen if Rohingya migrants and Bangladeshis start living around you, like in Delhi? What will you do with gas cylinders? Cook fish for the Bengalis?" he said.

The comments did not go down well with many. The actor was accused of hurting the sentiments of Bengali people with his words. Amidst the backlash, the actor took to Twitter to clarify and apologize.

In response to a user asking him to "clarify", the actor wrote, "Of course the fish is not the issue. As Gujarati, do cook and eat fish. But let me clarify by Bengali I meant illegal Bangladeshi Rohingya. But still if I have hurt your feelings and sentiments, I do apologise." Meanwhile, the Bangla Pokkho organization too protested against the actor over his comment by feeding the cooked fish to Paresh Rawal's poster.

They also said that they would not allow actor's any movie in any cinema hall of the state. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

