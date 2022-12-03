Dense layer of fog engulfs Srinagar as temperature dips to sub-zero

A dense layer of fog engulfed Srinagar as the temperature dipped to sub-zero here on Saturday. Bonfires came to people's rescue as they wrapped themselves in thick woolen clothes to brace for the winter season.

As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the Dal Lake area will experience a minimum temperature of -1.0°C today. Speaking to ANI, a local Bilal Ahmad said, "There is too much fog, the visibility is very low. The houseboats are not visible. We are feeling cold despite wearing layers of clothes."

When asked about tourism, he said some people enjoy this cold but most enjoy it when it is snowing. Another local said, "the weather is not good it's difficult to drive vehicles. We have to use indicator lights beside headlights for better visibility. It will get colder as the days progress."

As a cold wave tightened its grip over Jammu and Kashmir with all meteorological stations in the valley recording sub-zero temperatures, the hoteliers in Srinagar and other tourist places have started preparing for winter. To keep rooms warm for tourists the hotel owners have installed central heating boilers and are using electric blankets on beds. They have installed a heating system in rooms to keep rooms warmer. These hoteliers expect a huge flow of tourists like the previous year and bookings are already made by many tourists to come to Kashmir in the winter season. (ANI)

