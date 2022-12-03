Yogi govt to provide vocational training to girls of state schools

The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday said it will arrange vocational training for girls in schools as part of its 'ongoing endeavour' to make them self-reliant. In a release on Saturday, the government that the Skill Development Mission has been entrusted with this task. For starters, vocational training will be arranged in the upgraded Kasturba Balika Vidyalayas of the state.

Vijay Kiran Anand, the director general of School Education, has issued an order directing these government-run girls' schools to connect 100 per cent of their students to this programme, the release said. The order further states that meetings with parents will be held to generate awareness on the vsignificance of vocational training at the community level, with cooperation from the district school inspectors, Principals, DPMU and district coordinator of the Skill Development Mission, district basic education officers and district coordinator girl education, added the release.

To motivate and enroll more girls in vocational training, the introduction of the skill development scheme and its advantages should be discussed, the government release said, adding that a room and furniture should be compulsorily made available for such training. "A room within the hostel itself should be converted into a training room if one is not already there. One full-time instructor should be given control over the program's implementation by nominating it as the nodal," the release stated, adding, "Additionally, coordination with the training partner institutions is to be made and they are to be given complete cooperation without any needless intervention in their work. Prior to the start of the course, training partner institutions are expected to deliver training materials."

The girls should be assigned trades based on their interests during pre-counselling, the release further advised, adding that it should be mandatory to report the attendance of girl students undergoing training on the Prerna portal. Additionally, it should be ensured that enrolment in the institution meets the target rate of 100 per cent and that all girl students attend training sessions in full, the government release further mandated.

A warning has also been issued along with a directive that the district coordinator for girls' education and the warden would face harsh disciplinary punishment if a different circumstance is discovered during physical verification or a surprise inspection. Rajeev Yadav, assistant director of the Skill Development Mission, said, "A total of 54 Kasturba Balika Vidyalayas have been notified. Training in these institutions will begin soon. Its registration procedure has begun. The responsibility has been vested in the training partners affiliated with us."

According to the release, the 'Skill Development Mission' currently runs numerous other programmes across the state to give girls access to vocational education. To ensure women's safety, a safety-kit distribution programme is also underway. Under this initiative, special kits will be provided to girls by experts after 10 days of training.

Additionally, as part of the pilot project, vocational training has already begun in a few women's residential homes. (ANI)

